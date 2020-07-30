The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jerome E. Bass Jr., 28, who is wanted on warrants for assault/substantial battery/disorderly conduct and parole violation.
Bass is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Bass’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
Sometime between July 18 and July 19, a vacant building in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue was broken into and vandalized. Glass doors and windows had been shattered and the inside of the building was covered in spray paint and fire extinguisher residue. The building was boarded up but later broken into again between July 22 and July 23. A witness reported seeing multiple kids congregating near the building around 2:30 p.m. on July 22.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online by going to the Crimestoppers website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.