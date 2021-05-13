The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Keanthony M. Spence, 27, who is wanted on felony warrants for failure to appear in court/fleeing and eluding an officer, obstruction and bail jumping, as well as parole violation/recklessly endangering safety and armed robbery.
Spence is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Spence’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On May 6 at approximately 10:42 p.m., Beloit police responded to the 900 block of Harrison Avenue for a shots fired complaint. A residence, it’s detached garage, and a vehicle in the driveway had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers located several fired cartridge casings on the sidewalk in front of the residence. A black Cadillac was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shots fired occurred.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission.
Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.