The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Antriana S. Farr, 27, who is wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear to face charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Farr is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Farr’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.