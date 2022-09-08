The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Michael Betts, 60, who is wanted on warrants for felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct involving a weapon.
Betts is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Betts’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Sept. 5, at approximately 3:45 a.m. an arson incident occurred in the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue. Surveillance footage showed a suspect approach a vehicle in the driveway, open the font driver side door then set the inside of the vehicle on fire. The suspect walked away for a short amount of time before coming back to add more fuel to the fire then left the area on foot.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.