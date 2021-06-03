The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Keanthony M. Spence, 27, who is wanted on warrants for fleeing and eluding police, obstruction and bail jumping. He also is wanted for parole violation—recklessly endangering safety and armed robbery.
Spence is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Spence’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On June 1, at approximately 2:52 p.m., two victims were traveling westbound on Locust Street when they noticed they were being followed by a brown older model Cadillac with tinted windows. As the victims were traveling westbound on St. Lawrence Avenue one of the occupants of the Cadillac fired shots at the victim’s vehicle and took off. The victim’s vehicle received no damage but one vehicle passing by had been struck by gun fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.