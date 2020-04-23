The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Timothy R. Holmes, who is wanted on warrants for robbery and party to the crime of armed robbery.
Holmes, 27, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Holmes is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Information also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/482.
Crime of the Week
On April 14, multiple residents in the 2700 block of Kadlec Drive reported that multiple vehicles in the area had been rummaged through overnight and items were stolen. Video surveillance showed that around 2:22 a.m., a dark colored four-door sedan pulled into the area and three juvenile males exited the vehicle and began checking several parked cars for unlocked doors. That same morning, a resident living the in 800 block of Cleveland Street reported that their vehicle had been rummaged through. The residence’s security camera showed what is believed to be the same juveniles attempting to go through vehicles.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
