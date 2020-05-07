The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Markis D. Crenshaw, who is wanted on a warrant for parole violation, with the original offense being sexual assault.
Crenshaw, 32, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Crenshaw is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Crime of the Week
On May 2, just before 9 p.m., a robbery occurred on the walking path east of Claremont Drive and James Kelly Lane. The victim was walking on the path when the suspect approached him from behind, demanded money and displayed a handgun in his waistband. The victim handed over the money then was told to start running southbound on the path. The suspect was a black male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, of medium build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black mask covering the bottom half of his face.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, should contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left on the website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.