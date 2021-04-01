The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Alixze H. Baxton, 22, who is wanted on a felony warrant for armed robbery.
Baxton is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Baxtonl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 27, at approximately 5:40 a.m., gunfire was reported in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue. Two male subjects wearing gray sweatshirts were seen on a home surveillance system in an alleyway near a residence. One of the subjects pointed what was believed to be a handgun over a fence and a muzzle flash was seen on video. Both subjects immediately fled on foot.
