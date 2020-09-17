The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jerome E. Bass Jr., 28, who is wanted on warrants for assault/substantial battery/disorderly conduct and parole violation.
Bass is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Bass’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
The Beloit Police Department is investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver that occurred in the 900 block of Central Avenue at 10:23 p.m. on Sept. 14. Three black male suspects approached the delivery driver and a handgun was displayed. The driver was robbed of personal belongings, cash and the pizza.
The residents of the address where the delivery was to be made were not involved in the robbery and did not place the order for delivery.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.