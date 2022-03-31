The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for William E. King, 40, who is wanted on warrants for fleeing an officer, Operating While Intoxicated—second offense, possession of narcotics.
King is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 285 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 29, just before 4:30 a.m., Beloit police officers were patrolling in the 700 block of Hackett Street when multiple gunshots were heard. One fired cartridge casing was found in an alleyway between the 700 blocks of 9th and 10th Streets. At the time of the shots being fired a dark colored single cab truck was seen in the alleyway traveling towards St. Lawrence Avenue.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.