The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jose L. Medina, 18, who is wanted on warrants for failure to appear in court, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, party to the crime of armed robbery, intent to sell a dangerous weapon to a child, discharge of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Medina is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Medina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On May 16 around 7:20 p.m., a burglary occurred at a Beloit College building located in the 500 block of Emerson Street. A passerby observed a group of juvenile males enter a Beloit College vehicle and attempt to drive it from one parking lot to the next. The juveniles abandoned the vehicle in one of the lots and fled. It was later determined that forced entry was made into one of the buildings and several keys to vehicles were missing.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.