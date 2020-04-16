The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Marquayl W. Shields, 23, who is wanted who is wanted for parole violation.
Shields is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shields is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-36207463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
At approximately 8 p.m. on March 10, an unknown suspect came to Stainless Tank and Equipment (STE) in the 800 block of Fourth Street and threw a large rock through the front window of the business. It also was discovered three vehicles in the business parking lot had damage to their windshields.
Anyone with information about this incident or any crimes is urged to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to the website at http://gbacrimestoppers.com, or by submitting tips at www.p3tips.com/482. An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You also can contact the Rock County Communications Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.
