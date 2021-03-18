The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Marshall D. Marvin, 27, who is wanted on warrants for domestic strangulation/suffocation, domestic battery, domestic criminal damage to property, domestic disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon.
Marvin is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Stout’s’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 9 at approximately 6:20 p.m. a shots fired incident occurred in the 1100 block of Randall Avenue. A resident reported hearing two or three gunshots and observed a black male with braids wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, and a red baseball cap holding a handgun above his head. The black male then got into a dark colored Chrysler Sedan and left going westbound towards Wisconsin Avenue.
