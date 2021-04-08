The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Mario J. Howard, 29, who is wanted on warrants for second degree reckless endangering safety with a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Howard is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
The Beloit Police department is investigating a homicide that occurred on March 30 around 11:37 p.m. A 33-year-old male was fatally shot while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Multiple vehicles were observed in the area prior to, during, and after the shooting. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time of the homicide. This is currently an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.