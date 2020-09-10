The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Marquel L. Johnson, 38, who is wanted on felony warrants for assault/domestic battery/disorderly conduct.
Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
A bicyclist suffered a broken leg and multiple lacerations after he was hit by an SUV on West Grand Avenue near Hackett Street on Sept. 5.
The bicyclist was westbound on West Grand Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. when a blue or gray SUV turned to go north on Hackett Street and hit the bicyclist. The SUV backed up and went around the bicyclist and left the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident, or any crime, is urged to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers at 608-362-7463.
Tips also can be submitted at the website at https://gbacrimestoppers.com or at www.p3tips.com/482. An app is available for streamlined tip submission.
Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.