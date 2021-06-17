The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Timothy R. Holmes, 28, who is wanted on warrants for felony bail jumping/obstruction of an officer., hit-and-run involving great bodily harm, reckless driving causing great bodily harm and operating a vehicle while his license was revoked.
Holmes is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Holmes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On June 8 around 9:45 p.m., a group of minors were driving westbound on Eclipse Boulevard near the entrance of the Beloit Public Library when their vehicle was shot at. The victim believed that the shots had come from a white sedan that was behind them and the suspect was described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt with short hair. One bullet hit the trunk of the victim’s vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.