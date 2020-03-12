The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for David L. Hamlet, 33, who is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court to face theft and credit card fraud charges.
Hamlet is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Hamlet is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Or submit tips at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 3, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a resident reported that a building on the corner of Porter Avenue and Bayliss Avenue was on fire (the former Beloit Catholic High School building). Witnesses observed three male children running from the building moments prior to the fire starting. The children left on bicycles and were last seen going southbound on Porter Avenue.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.
