The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Isaiah K. Evans, 25, who is wanted on warrants for attempted first degree intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.
He is wanted in relation to the shooting that wounded Denzen Jones, 37, on May 16 near the intersection of Keeler and Dewey avenues. He has a tear tattoo under his left eye.
Evans is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
At around 3 p.m. on July 7 a minor female was in her bedroom at her residence in the 900 block of Oak Street when she heard a noise coming from the living room. A teenage black male was in the residence and he pointed a firearm at her. The girl was able to lock herself in her room and hid in her closet until the suspect left with two other black males that were waiting outside. The suspects left with two laptop computers and multiple pairs of shoes.
The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 17 years old, around 6 feet tall, skinny but of a muscular build, with a 1-2 inch Afro with faded sides. He was wearing a white shirt, ripped bleached blue jeans, and red and black Nike shoes. The two black males waiting outside were described as being in their teens.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
