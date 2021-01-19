SOUTH BELOIT—Nature at the Confluence and the City of South Beloit are planning to bring a natural stream back to life and use it as an environmental teaching tool.
The South Beloit City Council on Tuesday accepted a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to help finance the development of the Kelly Creek Environmental Learning Landing and Trail. The project is part of Nature at the Confluence and adjacent to the Confluence learning center at 306 Dickop St.
Therese Oldenburg, executive director of Nature at the Conrfluence, said Kelly Creek is a natural spring that had run to the Rock River, but over the years, it became mostly an underground stream and it became a dumping ground for old tires, slag and other debris.
The funds will be used to clean up the creek area and to build a landing so people will have easy, safe access to the creek.
“This is really the first step,” Oldenburg said of the grant. “We can turn an eyesore into a nice community asset.”
She said some of the work, such as removal of the tires and debris, will begin in the spring. She hopes the project will be complete before the end of the year.
Oldenburg said Kelly Creek can become a great teaching tool to feature restoring natural resources and healing the land.
Mayor Ted Rehl said the city has been planning to establish a city park in that area, and this restoration project will complement the park plans.
“It’s a perfect fit,” Rehl said. “The whole thin is just a great picture that’s beginning to evolve.”
He noted that city staff will be helping with some work at the site, and at some point plans call for a bridge over Kelly Creek, which will enhance the nature trail area.
Rehl also noted Oldenburg wrote the grant application and she deserves a lot of credit for the project planning.