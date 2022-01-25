BELOIT—The City of Beloit Water Resources Division has applied for a state grant that could fund the replacement of lead service lines for residents at no cost to homeowners or the city.
The Beloit City Council approved submission for a safe drinking water and lead service line replacement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) worth $600,000.
If approved, the city would have the ability to reimburse residents who wish to have their water service lines replaced.
In his presentation to the council, Water Resources Director Bill Frisbee said the initial grant would fund the replacement of approximately 100 lead private service water lines. The private line is the portion of a water lateral from the utility shut-off valve in the right-of-way to the home. The utility owns the portion of the service line from the water main to the utility shut-off valve.
The grant is available to municipalities that have reported lead or galvanized private services on the annual Public Service Commission report. Private galvanized services are considered lead if the utility side is currently or ever was a lead service.
In 2020, the city reported 14 private lead and 180 private galvanized services. Frisbee said the report would include many more galvanized service lines.
“We are still working on private side inventory and we expect that number to go up pretty significantly in future years,” Frisbee said.
There are anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000 galvanized service lines in the city on private property and approximately 3,000 on the utility side, Frisbee said.
All funds, if approved, must be spent in the year the grant was applied for, Frisbee said.
“We want to make sure we find enough residents to spend every dollar we can,” he added.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said during a visit to Milwaukee on Monday that removing and replacing lead pipes is a “moral imperative” and must be one of the nation’s highest priorities. She noted the environmental and health risks associated with lead exposure, particularly among children and the elderly.
Those interested in the program should contact the city’s water resources division at 608-364-5735.