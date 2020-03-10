Four-year graduation rates improved in the Beloit, Turner, Clinton and Parkview school districts compared to last year.
The rates for Turner, Clinton and Parkview remained higher than the state averages, and Beloit’s rate inched closer to state averages, according to data updated Tuesday on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The increases were in line with increases in state rates. Graduation rates in Wisconsin continued on an upward trend, with 90% of students in the class of 2019 completing high school within four years. The 2018-2019 four-year graduation rate increased from the previous year, representing an overall 1.6% rise over five years.
In the Turner School District, 98% of students graduated in four years in 2019, up from 96.3% the previous year.
“We are proud of our graduation rates. These rates are a reflection of the high expectations and follow through of our students, families, and staff at F.J. Turner High School. Our students continue to outperform state averages because we have created a culture of learning backed by high expectations. The bar is set high and our students expect to achieve it,” Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said.
In the Clinton School District, 97.8% of students graduated in four years in 2019, up from 93.4% the previous year.
”Our high graduation rate is due in part to the hard work of school staff in identifying struggling learners early and creating strong, positive relationships with those students and their families,” said Clinton Superintendent Jim Brewer. “In building those relationships, we focus on students developing individual career and educational goals by helping them visualize the relevancy their education plays in attaining those goals. We also provide a plethora of alternative programs and curricular options to earn credits and/or meet graduation requirements is another way.”
As part of the Clinton School District’s Academic and Career Planning program, administration and staff worked to update curriculum, expand work-based learning opportunities and offer a variety of career and post-secondary exposure and exploration opportunities such as Early College Credit Program, Start College Now and online credit opportunities for students to meet the needs of all learners, Brewer said.
In the Parkview School District, 97.2% of students graduated in four years, up from 96.2% the previous year.
Parkview Superintendent Steve Luzke explained in each year Parkview had two students that did not graduate at the end of four years of high school. One of the students in each 2018 and 2019 was a foreign exchange student, leaving one student in each of those years who did not graduate on schedule.
“The Parkview staff is not satisfied unless all students graduate from high school in four years and we exert significant effort with each student to reach that goal. We will continue to work with all students and families to make this goal a reality,” Lutzke said.
In the School District of Beloit, 88.3% of students graduated in four years in 2019, up from 84.7% the previous year.
"Our dedicated staff continuously monitor student progress in fulfilling graduation requirements and develop individual plans for students at risk of not graduating. As a result, the School District of Beloit saw an increase in every single subgroup. Two subgroups stand out for gap closing growth; students with disabilities and students of two or more races. These student groups raised their graduation rates by 16.8% and 12.9% respectively," said School District of Beloit Executive Director of School Leadership and Equity Peggy Muehlenkamp.
Executive Director of Pupil Services Melissa Beavers attributed special education gains to new programming for our students.
"As we continue to provide a wider variety of rigorous, high-interest courses and opportunities for our students through collegiate academies, we anticipate not only higher graduation rates but students who are better prepared to enter college and the workforce," Muehlenkamp added.
