Monday, April 6
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall is closed but the meeting is to be conducted throug CiscoWebEx.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St., Beloit (attendance limited due to COVID-19) Meeting available online on Youtube; television channel 992 or by teleconference by calling 312-757-3121 and enter access code 606-743-981.
Tuesday, April 7
- Municipal Board of Absentee Canvassers, 7 a.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St., Beloit (to count absentee ballots)
Thursday, April 9
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m. by teleconference. Enter the meeting by calling 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 263-377-772.
