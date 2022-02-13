Monday, Feb. 14

- Turner School District Board of Education Meeting, 7 p.m., board room, 1237 Inman Parkway

Tuesday, Feb. 15

- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning, Equity & Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

- Beloit Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Meeting will be online via Zoom. Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84640563626?pwd=RFRhZ2srKzVpb1lCN3RGN09pODhPUT09

- Hononegah Community School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Hononegah High School Library, 307 Salem St., Rockton.

