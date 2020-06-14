Monday, June 15
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1. Meeting held via Zoom technology.
- Beloit City Council teleconference, 7 p.m., City Hall Forum, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may watch the council meeting via television on Channel 992, livestream the meeting on Beloit Access Television (BATV) YouTube channel, or by calling 1 (571) 317-3112, access code 726-184-965. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
Tuesday, June 16
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, interim superintendent interviews, 5 p.m. Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling You can also dial in using your phone. 1 (571) 317-3112 Access Code: 856-217-477. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited
Wednesday, June 17
- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 1 (224) 501-3412, access code 654-371-317 . All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
