Government in Action

Clint Wolf

Oct 24, 2021

Monday, Oct. 25- Turner School District Building and Grounds Committee, 5:15 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway.- Turner School District Budget and Levy meeting, 6 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway.Tuesday, Oct. 26- Beloit School District Annual Budget Hearing, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.