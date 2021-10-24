Monday, Oct. 25

- Turner School District Building and Grounds Committee, 5:15 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway.

- Turner School District Budget and Levy meeting, 6 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

- Beloit School District Annual Budget Hearing, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

