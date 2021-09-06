Tuesday, Sept. 7
- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 516 Blackhawk Blvd.
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 516 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m. City of Beloit Public Works, 2351 Springbrook Ct.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.