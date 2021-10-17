Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Oct. 18- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors budget workshop, 7 p.m., Community Center, 6916 S. County Road J.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Oct. 19- Town of Turtle Budget Workshop, 7 p.m., Community Center, 6916 S. County Road J.- Beloit School District Teaching, Learning, Equity & Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, Oct. 20- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit bald eagle death by vehicle strike prompts call to action Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit man charged in Shopiere Road crash Complaint: South Beloit woman charged in death of infant hid body for five days Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime