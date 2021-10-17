Monday, Oct. 18

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors budget workshop, 7 p.m., Community Center, 6916 S. County Road J.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

- Town of Turtle Budget Workshop, 7 p.m., Community Center, 6916 S. County Road J.

- Beloit School District Teaching, Learning, Equity & Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

