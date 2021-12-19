Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 19, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Dec. 20- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Dec. 21- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit City Council South Beloit City Council Town Of Beloit Board Of Supervisors Beloit Plan Commission Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Former Rock Co. deputy charged with child sexual assault Families of shooting victims call for end to violence Town of Beloit homicide victim identified Beloit woman arrested after intoxicated incident with gun Officer-involved shooting reported in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime