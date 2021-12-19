Monday, Dec. 20

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.