Government in Action
Clint Wolf
Mar 6, 2022

Monday, March 7
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Parkview School District Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Beloit City Council, 6:30 p.m. agenda review and 7 p.m. meeting, City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, March 8
- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.
- Beloit Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, March 9
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Beloit Park, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., DPW Operations Building, 2351 Springbrook Ct.

Thursday, March 10
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.