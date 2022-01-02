Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 2, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Jan. 3- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit Turner School Board, 7 p.m., Beloit Turner School District board room, 1237 Inman Parkway.Tuesday, Jan. 4- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee 6:30 p.m, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Wednesday, Jan. 5- Beloit School District Policy Committee Meeting 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting (closed session expulsion hearing), 6:15 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting (closed session expulsion hearing), 7:15 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit City Council South Beloit City Council Town Of Beloit Board Of Supervisors Beloit Turner School Board Beloit Board Of Education Beloit Plan Commission Beloit Police And Fire Commission Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers New laws taking effect in Illinois, Wisconsin in 2022 Two Beloit residents part of latest pardons by Gov. Evers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime