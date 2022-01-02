Monday, Jan. 3

- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit Turner School Board, 7 p.m., Beloit Turner School District board room, 1237 Inman Parkway.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee 6:30 p.m, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

- Beloit School District Policy Committee Meeting 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting (closed session expulsion hearing), 6:15 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting (closed session expulsion hearing), 7:15 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.