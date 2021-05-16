Monday, May 17

- Beloit Turner School District, Personnel Committee, 1 p.m., District Office, 1237 E. Inman, Pkwy.

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd.

- Beloit City Council agenda review, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, May 18

- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, May 19

- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

