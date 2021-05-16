Monday, May 17
- Beloit Turner School District, Personnel Committee, 1 p.m., District Office, 1237 E. Inman, Pkwy.
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd.
- Beloit City Council agenda review, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, May 18
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Wednesday, May 19
- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.