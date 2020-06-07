Monday, June 8
- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. The public can call 646-749-3112, access code 554-031-573 to hear the meeting. All participants’ phones will be muted.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. The public can call 646-749-3122, access code 505-451-957 to hear the meeting. All participants’ phones will be muted.
- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., District Office, 1237 Inman Parkway. Meeting will be conducted virtually via Google Hangouts.
Tuesday, June 9
- School District of Beloit Oversight & Finance Committee, 4:30 p.m. Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Policy and Personnel Committee , 5:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., Beloit Engineering building, 2400 Springbrook Court.
Wednesday, June 10
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd. Meeting will be held virtually using Zoom. To join the meeting by phone, call 1-312-626-6799, meeting ID is 776 080 8083. Using the Zoom app, enter the meeting number. Via website, use the meeting ID at the following web address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7760808083
Thursday, June 11
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., teleconference regular meeting. View at youtube.com/channel/UCcGhCAgg7M8721fnSaYU29Q/
- Winnebago County (IL) Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., teleconference regular meeting. View at wincoil.us/FEATURED-ITEMS/WATCH-COUNTY-BOARD-MEETINGS-ONLINE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.