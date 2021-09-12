Monday, Sept. 13

- Town of Beloit Budget Workshop, 4 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.

- Parkview School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 Church St., Orfordville.