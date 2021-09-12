Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Sept. 13- Town of Beloit Budget Workshop, 4 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.Tuesday, Sept. 14- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.- Parkview School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 Church St., Orfordville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Town Of Beloit Board Of Supervisors South Beloit Board Of Education Parkview School Board Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board math: Add one, subtract two Woman's body found in Janesville home Gun, drugs and large sum of money recovered following police action in Beloit Prestige Dance Company opens in Morgan Square Beloit mother charged in death of infant son has case continued Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime