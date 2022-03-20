Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, March 21- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 5 p.m., recognition of 8th Grade Jr. Knights Basketball Team, Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Wednesday, March 23- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Orfordville police chief resigns suddenly after dispute with board More improvements for downtown Beloit Beloit credit union robbed shortly after noon Hononegah softball brings back name from past Beloit duo took hockey skills on road Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime