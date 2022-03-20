Monday, March 21

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 5 p.m., recognition of 8th Grade Jr. Knights Basketball Team, Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council workshop, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, March 23

- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

