Government in Action

Clint Wolf

Oct 11, 2021

Tuesday, Oct. 12
- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall forum, 100 State St.
- School District of Beloit Board of Education Special Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak 1500 Fourth St.
- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., 850 Hayes Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 13
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Town of Beloit Fire Station One, 2445 S. Afton Road
- Beloit Park, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting
- Town of Turtle Board, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County J.