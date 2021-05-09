Monday, May 10
- Beloit Turner School District, Finance Committee, 1 p.m., District Office, 1237 E. Inman Pkwy.
- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
- Parkview School District Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School cafeteria, 106 W. Church St.
- Beloit Turner School District, Personnel Committee, 5:45 p.m., District Office, 1237 E. Inman Pkwy.
- Beloit Turner School Board, 7 p.m., District Library, 1237 E. Inman Pkwy.
Tuesday, May 11
- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., South Beloit High School, 245 Prairie Ave.
- Beloit School District Oversight & Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1633 Keeler Ave.
- Beloit School District Policy & Personnel Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1633 Keeler Ave.
- Beloit School District Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1633 Keeler Ave.
- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Wednesday, May 12
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Beloit Park, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., Beloit DPW building, 2351 Springbrook Court
- Town of Turtle Board, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County Road J.