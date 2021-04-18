Monday, April 19
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, April 20
- Town of Beloit, Annual Town Meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd.
- Beloit City Council reorganization, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit School District Oversight and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, 6:05 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, April 21
- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., virtual meeting
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Thursday, April 22
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., virtual meeting www.youtube.com/channel/UCcGhCAgg7M8721fnSaYU29Q/
- Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 W. State St., Rockford, 8th floor