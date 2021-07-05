Tuesday, July 6
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit School District Business Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, July 7
- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., Turner Estates Park, 1600 block of East Williams Drive.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit School District Policy Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.