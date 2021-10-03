Monday, Oct. 4

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council, 6:30 p.m. agenda review, 7 p.m. regular meeting, City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting , 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., KcKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.

- Beloit School District Policy Committee Meeting , 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Thursday, Oct. 7

- Town of Beloit Board of Adjustment, 5 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.