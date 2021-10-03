Government In Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 3, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Oct. 4- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council, 6:30 p.m. agenda review, 7 p.m. regular meeting, City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Oct. 5- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting , 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, Oct. 6- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., KcKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.- Beloit School District Policy Committee Meeting , 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, Oct. 7- Town of Beloit Board of Adjustment, 5 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit City Council South Beloit City Council Town Of Beloit Board School District Of Beloit Beloit Plan Commission Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Eight students arrested following BMHS fight Beloit man accused of stalking care workers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime