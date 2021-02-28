Monday, March 1
- Beloit Turner School District Buildings and Grounds Committee, 3:30 p.m., 1237 Inman Pkwy.
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m. The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Tuesday, March 2
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 3 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit School District Planning and Budget Committee, 5:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, March 3
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit School District Ad Hoc Language Barriers Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.