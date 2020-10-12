Tuesday, Oct. 13
- School District of Beloit Oversight and Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Policy and Personnel Committee, 6:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m. 2445 S. Afton Rd. Participants can also tune in via Zoom using the meeting ID: 776 080 8083.
- Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, 7:30 a.m., residents can call in to the meeting by dialing 872-240-3212, access cone 974-061-373.
- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., residents can call in by dialing 646-749-3122, access code 685-198-597.
Thursday, Oct. 15
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 2:30 p.m., residents can call in by dialing 224-501-3412, access code 988-796-765.