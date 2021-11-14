Monday, Nov. 15

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Parkview School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

- Beloit School District Teaching, Learning, Equity & Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

- Town of Turtle Budget Hearing, 6 p.m., Town Community Center, 6916 S. County Road J.

- Town of Turtle Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Town Community Center, 6916 S. County Road J.

- School District of Beloit Policy Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall.