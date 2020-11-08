Monday, Nov. 9
- South Beloit City Council budget meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- School District of Beloit Turner, Communications Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1237 E. Inman Parkway.
- School District of Beloit Turner, Board of Education, 7 p.m., 1237 E. Inman Parkway.
- Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
- School District of Beloit Oversight and Finance Committee, 5:15 p.m, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Regular Board Meeting 7 p.m. Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.