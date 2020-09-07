Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Beloit Board of Appeals, 5 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- School District of Beloit Finance and Oversight Committee, 5:15 p.m, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Policy and Personnel Committee, 5:45 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd. Participants can tune in online via Zoom using the meeting ID number 776 080 8083.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd.
- Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County Road J.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.