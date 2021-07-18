Monday, July 19
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Parkview Board of Education, 6 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. with 6:30 p.m. agenda review meeting in first floor conference room
Tuesday, July 20
- Town of Beloit Board of Review, 9 a.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit School District {span}Teaching, Learning, Equity & Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. {/span}
- Beloit School District {span}Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. {/span}
- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, July 21
- South Beloit Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Turtle Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6919 S. County Road J.
- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.