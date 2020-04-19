Monday, April 20
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd. The meeting will be presented via Zoom technology and py phone.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall forum, 100 State St. In-person seating limited. Watch via TV channel 992; YouTube Beloit Access Television stream; or by calling 646-749-3122 access code 901-948-661. All phones will be muted.
- School District of Beloit Special Meeting, 5 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Tuesday, April 21
- Beloit City Council reorganization, 6:30 p.m. Beloit City Hall, 100 State St., conference call 224-501-3412 access code 228-88-549
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 1 (872) 240-3212, access code 436-433-509. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., teleconference meeting. Call 1-312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 263 377 772
Wednesday, April 22
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 1-646-749-3131, access code 358-829-989 . All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 1-646-749-3122, access code 912-985-453. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
Thursday, April 22
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., teleconference meeting. Call 1-312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 263 377 772
- Winnebago County Board virtual meeting, 6 p.m., wincoil.us/FEATURED-ITEMS/WATCH-COUNTY-BOARD-MEETINGS-ONLINE
Friday, April 23
-
