Monday, Dec. 7
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- School District of Beloit Ad Hoc Language Barriers Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m. Virtual meeting via Zoom. Participants can join using the ID number: 776 080 8083.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, implicit bias training, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Beloit Public Library Inclusion, Diversity, Access Subcommittee, 3 p.m., online meeting.
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m. Virtual meeting via Zoom. Participants can join using the ID number: 776 080 8083.
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.