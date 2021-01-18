Tuesday, Jan. 19

- South Beloit Fire Pension Board, 10 a.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.]

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall forum, 100 State St.

- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., first floor conference room, City Hall, 100 State St.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education Special Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Thursday, Jan. 21

- Beloit Board of Ethics, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tags