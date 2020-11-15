Monday, Nov. 16
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., virtual meeting via Zoom. Participants can join using the meeting ID: 776 080 8083.
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Clinton High School
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Clinton Community School District Policy Committee, 9 a.m., Clinton High School
- South Beloit Fire Pension Board, 10 a.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
- Clinton Community School District Finance Committee, 4:30 p.m., Clinton High School
- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Clinton Community School District Personnel Committee, 6:30 p.m., Clinton High School
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Thursday, Nov. 19
- Rock County Board of Supervisors virtual meeting, 6 p.m., via Rock County YouTube
- Winnebago County (IL) Board of Supervisors virtual meeting, 6 p.m., via Winnebago County YouTube