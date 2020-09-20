Monday, Sept. 21
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
- School District of Beliot Policy & Personnel Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 State St., Rockford, eighth floor
- Town of Beloit Annual Town Meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd. Participants can tune in via Zoom using the meeting ID number: 776 080 8083.
- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Business Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- School District of Beloit Turner, Communications Committee Meeting, 4 p.m., Board Room or District Library, 1237 E. Inman Parkway.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Thursday, Sept. 24
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., teleconference meeting